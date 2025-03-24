The Pitt Star Isa Briones Played Multiple Star Trek Characters Before Dr. Santos

Before she was hunting for patients to cut up, threatening sexual predators, and exposing medicine-stealing doctors on Max's high-octane medical drama "The Pitt," the actor behind certified wild child Dr. Santos had a hugely important role — or, rather, four roles — in the "Star Trek" universe.

Isa Briones has had a major moment with "The Pitt," playing one of the most love-her-or-hate-her characters on the new, fantastic, and Stephen King-approved HBO series. Her Dr. Trinity Santos is one of a batch of interns trying to get through their first day on the job in the emergency medical department of a Pittsburgh hospital, but where the other young doctors-in-training are nervous or hesitant, she's brash and ambitious.

It's hard not to empathize with Santos, but it's also difficult not to scream at the television when she makes truly mind-boggling decisions. Briones plays her character's many shades well, and you'd be forgiven for thinking "The Pitt" is a breakout role for her. But the child of a musical theater family (her dad is the Olivier-nominated stage actor Jon Jon Briones) started acting early in life, and already has a number of major performances under her belt. Among them: roles in "Hadestown" on Broadway and the traveling tour of "Hamilton," a starring turn on the Disney+ "Goosebumps" series, and a part as the android "daughters" of Brent Spiner's Data on "Star Trek: Picard."