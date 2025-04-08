The 10 Best Horror Movies About Cults

Cults are scary enough in real life. As a general rule, they infatuate your loved ones, drain their bank accounts, abuse them and make them think they like it, and in absolute worst cases — think Jonestown and Heaven's Gate — it all ends in mass death. Making that scarier for horror movies can be tough, but it usually involves actual supernatural powers. Horror movies involving cults offer them the one thing reality can't: legitimacy. In a fictional story, the dangerous demon or deity worshipped by the cultists can be real, and provably so.

Like actual cult involvement, a significant chunk of horror movies about cults end badly for their main characters. Real-world cult deprogramming takes a long time, and isn't cinematic, so in the movies, there's usually either a simpler solution, like killing the leader, or no solution at all. Satan is frequently involved, either explicitly or implicitly, in some cases offering outright evil power, and in others, pretending to be the real good guy. It turns out both versions are scary. If you prefer more realistic cult depictions, we've listed some of the best.

Most films on this list are not recent, and SPOILERS are mentioned — in some cases, it may once have been a spoiler that a cult is even involved. If you were about to watch any of these already anyway, do that before reading. If not, read on for a little extra knowledge that might push these on to your personal cult movie list.

