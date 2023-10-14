The Midnight Meat Train Ending Explained: The City Hungers

Clive Barker's original tale "The Midnight Meat Train" was first published in 1984 as the kickoff story in Volume I of "The Books of Blood," a compendium of the author's short stories. "Midnight Meat Train" was about a British transplant to New York City, a boring office wonk named Leon who instantly becomes disillusioned with the city's overwhelming filth, as well as the reports of a serial killer named Mahogany — aka the Butcher — who has been killing people on subway trains in the middle of the night. Leon falls asleep on the train one night and wakes up to find Mahogany doing his dirty work. Leon manages to fend off and kill the attacking Mahogany but learns there's more to him than mere murder.

It seems that the midnight train to Queens stops at a special disused station where zombie-like monsters board the train and eat the corpses. Also living under the city is a strange monstrous mayor — the Father of Fathers — who helped found New York (!), and who has been feeding on people for centuries. Leon has his tongue ripped out and becomes the new Butcher, sent to kill people and feed them to his new masters. By the end of the story, Leon feels like an insider, happy to serve his city. It's a story about civic pride.

In 2008, director Ryuhei Kitamura and screenwriter Jeff Buhler adapted "The Midnight Meat Train" into a feature film. It starred Bradley Cooper as Leon, now an American photojournalist, and Vinnie Jones as Mahogany. It was relatively well-received and was suffused with the hazy, steely aesthetic that was popular at the time. It briefly made the circuit on the midnight movie scene and is still well-regarded as a minor cult film today.