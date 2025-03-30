10 Best TV Shows Like Buffy The Vampire Slayer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

She's the Chosen One meant to stand against the forces of darkness while trying to finish her homework on time.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" first premiered in 1997, making waves with its fun, fast-paced story that offers a different take on the vampire hunting tale. The series follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a teenage vampire slayer who moves to Sunnydale, California where she meets her guardian Rupert Giles (Anthony Head) and her best friends Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Xander (Nicholas Brendon). It's up to her to fight the evil forces lurking around her new home while also navigating the high school social scene.

The fantasy series stood out on the small screen because its imaginative stories are centered around a strong female protagonist. The role of Buffy, which almost received a named change, helped turn Gellar into a household name, and her performance is still enjoyed by fans who have now passed this show down to younger generations.

While binge-watching "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is always a good time (even though loving the series is complicated these days), there are plenty of other great fantasy shows that you can sink your teeth into. That's why we're breaking down the best shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." This list is comprised of shows that have similar themes about fantasy and reality while also adding a dash of campy humor, which is another thing that makes "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" stand out.

So pop the popcorn, and take a look at these fun fantasy adventures in this list of the best shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."