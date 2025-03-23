James Bond's First Filmed Appearance Was Nearly Unrecognizable

There are certain characters in pop culture who, no matter the actor portraying them, conjure up a particular look and feeling about them when they're thought of or talked about. For instance, the general public image of Batman is someone in a cape and cowl who broods about while fighting crime, a persona that dominates despite the gulf of difference between Adam West and Christian Bale's screen portrayals of the Caped Crusader. James Bond is undoubtedly such a character; while he's only been played by six different actors during his 63 years on cinema screens — and these actors all brought something so unique to their portrayals that they're frequently ranked against each other in order of personal preference — there still exists a consistency to Bond's pop culture persona.

The reason for this is actually a fairly direct one. When Albert R. "Cubby" Broccoli and Harry Saltzman formed Eon Productions in 1961 while producing their first adaptation of Bond, 1962's "Dr. No," they kicked off a franchise that in just a few short years would feature a repeatable formula. Broccoli and Saltzman apparently provided Roald Dahl an actual blueprint to follow when the writer was hired to pen "You Only Live Twice" in 1967, one which the producers felt was the surefire formula for a successful Bond feature. Although the Eon Bond formula was revised slightly over the decades, heirs to the company throne Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson remained true to it throughout their tenure.

However, there have famously been a couple of non-Eon Bonds to appear on the screen. One of them is, ironically, the first Eon Bond, Sean Connery, in the 1983 unofficial entry "Never Say Never Again." While Connery in that film is still recognizably a version of the Bond we all know and love, the other example of a non-Eon screen Bond is decidedly not. Years before Eon made "Dr. No," the CBS network licensed Bond creator Ian Fleming's first novel for adaptation into an hour-long episode of live TV, in which Bond is portrayed in a fashion that seems completely unrecognizable in retrospect.