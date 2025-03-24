The Forgotten Horror Movie Reality Show Hosted By James Gunn

Back in 2008 — when torture movies were still riding high — VH1 had a brilliant idea. Well, they had a "brilliant" idea. Tapping into the successes of both the "Saw" movies and reality shows like "America's Next Top Model," the network produced "Scream Queens," a competition show that gathered together 10 hopeful actresses and had them undergo a series of auditions and acting challenges, arranged in an elimination tourney structure, with each getting help from professional acting coach John Homa. The grand prize would be a small role in "Saw VI."

It might come as a surprise to you that this series was directed by James Gunn, who also served as one of the show's main judges. He was joined on the judge's panel by Shawnee Smith, who played the role of Amanda Young in "Saw," "Saw II," "Saw III," "Saw VI," and "Saw X." This was at a time when Gunn was better known for horror films like "Slither," and before he became known for his sentimental superhero movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy."

"Scream Queens" boasted very of-the-time music video editing and reeked of sexism. One can find clips online, and the series feels less like an audition and more like a beauty pageant combined with an episode of "Fear Factor." The actresses were all required to enact weird torture scenarios, perform stunts, get splattered with blood, and, of course, scream. Gunn would direct the actresses in short horror scenes, giving them character instructions. Several of the scenes required them to wear bikinis or revealing outfits.

For the website Flicks, author Eliza Janssen points out just how gross the show was. The judges weren't just looking for great actresses who were capable of performing stunts and willing to film blood-splattered scenes but wilting, sexualized "final girls." No matter the motivation, it's hard to watch a reality show wherein a hopeful actress is tied up with rope while wearing a bikini and instructed to cry.