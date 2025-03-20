HBO Passed On Making The Walking Dead For A Surprising Reason

HBO has a reputation for being the king of television, but over the years, it's let some great shows slip through its hands. The network passed on "Breaking Bad" in what creator Vince Gilligan once called the worst meeting he's ever had. It turned down "Yellowjackets" for being too similar to "Euphoria." And it lost out on an absolute cash cow when it didn't pick up "The Walking Dead."

As with "Breaking Bad," HBO's loss on "The Walking Dead" was AMC's gain. Now, HBO eventually found its zombie show with "The Last of Us" (even if it's substantially different than "Walking Dead"), but it missed the chance to be near ground zero of the 2000s and early 2010s zombie resurgence.

Why? According to former "Walking Dead" showrunner Greg Nicotero (speaking in a 2012 interview with the Huffington Post), HBO had some concerns about the material. Specifically, the network thought it was too violent! Indeed, Nicotero said that both HBO and NBC were considering picking up "The Walking Dead," but wanted the violence of Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard's comic turned down. And sure, Kirkman does love splatter violence; "Invincible" may be less bleak than "The Walking Dead," but it's no less gory.

Now, NBC, I get. It's a broadcast network, so it, by nature, had to be more restrictive about what it let air. But HBO? That's a cable network, and one that built its brand on violent and vulgar shows like "Oz," "The Sopranos," and "Deadwood." Plus, "The Walking Dead" is a zombie story; of course there'll be blood and guts.

Obviously, the "Walking Dead" creative team decided neither network was a good fit. The show eventually found its home at AMC, which ordered the "Walking Dead" pilot in January 2010 and then premiered it on Halloween that year.

The whole premise of "The Walking Dead" is that it's a zombie movie that goes on and on and on. Take out the continuing narrative, and there's nothing too unique about it. The only way to properly adapt the story is television — but as HBO and NBC showed, it also needed the right network.