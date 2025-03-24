Why The Monkey Director Oz Perkins Won't Make Another Stephen King Movie

Regarding his filmmaking ambitions, Oz Perkins is eager to leave each film as its own definitive, singular, cinematic statement. While working with Neon, Perkins gave theaters a financially successful one-two punch of low-budget horror films in both "Longlegs" and "The Monkey," putting him in an enviable position for any indie horror filmmaker who values creative freedom. Thankfully, Perkins is looking to put that freedom to good use, because he seems uninterested in pursuing a project that feels like a repeat of his previous work.

The filmmaker is eager to explore distinct, singular projects that will likely stimulate his creative vision with new challenges. With that in mind, in the unlikely event that he ever makes a "Longlegs" sequel, it won't be anything like the first film. That also means Perkins is uninterested in adapting another Stephen King book. Here's what he told Fangoria's The Kingcast: