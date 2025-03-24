Why The Monkey Director Oz Perkins Won't Make Another Stephen King Movie
With 65 novels, over 200 short stories, and over 400 million copies sold, Stephen King is one of the most prolific authors in modern literature. King has dabbled in numerous genres, including thriller, science fiction, fantasy, and most notably, horror. Some of his best books have been brought to the screen, and his responses have ranged from endorsing them (or even directing them himself, in the case of "Maximum Overdrive") to being deeply critical of them, most notably with Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of "The Shining." Many filmmakers have had the opportunity to bring King's stories to the big screen, the most recent filmmaker being Oz Perkins, director of "The Monkey," which is based on the short story of the same name originally published in a November 1980 issue of the adult magazine "Gallery" and featured in King's "Skeleton Crew" short story collection, published in 1985.
Fresh off of directing "Longlegs," the biggest indie horror film at the box office this decade, Perkins' sharp filmmaking techniques were on display again, this time infusing some dark comedy complementing the horrors twin brothers Hal and Bill Shelburn (Theo James) experience throughout. Ultimately, "The Monkey" falls a bit short of its narrative potential, but Perkins isn't slowing down — in fact, he already has his next movie lined up. But when it comes to his upcoming projects, don't expect to see the director adapt another one of King's stories anytime soon.
Oz Perkins wants his film projects to be distinguished and standalone
Regarding his filmmaking ambitions, Oz Perkins is eager to leave each film as its own definitive, singular, cinematic statement. While working with Neon, Perkins gave theaters a financially successful one-two punch of low-budget horror films in both "Longlegs" and "The Monkey," putting him in an enviable position for any indie horror filmmaker who values creative freedom. Thankfully, Perkins is looking to put that freedom to good use, because he seems uninterested in pursuing a project that feels like a repeat of his previous work.
The filmmaker is eager to explore distinct, singular projects that will likely stimulate his creative vision with new challenges. With that in mind, in the unlikely event that he ever makes a "Longlegs" sequel, it won't be anything like the first film. That also means Perkins is uninterested in adapting another Stephen King book. Here's what he told Fangoria's The Kingcast:
"I think the fun, kind of the real win of where I'm at currently, is I've kind of established the rule now that everything I do is one of one. Nothing is gonna be — we're not going to retread anything. So it's like, will there be a 'Longlegs 2?' Supposed to be. Like, everybody wants there to be. It's out there. Would it be like 'Longlegs 1'? Man, you better believe that whatever a 'Longlegs 2' will be, will have nothing to f***ing do with 'Longlegs 1.' Like how could it have anything to do with 'Longlegs 1?'
So, in terms of like what kind of is ahead and what comes next, I think the game that I'm engaged in, and I'm so fortunate to have the opportunity, is to do something really different every time. So, if there was going to be another King thing, honestly, I can't imagine. It feels so complete. It feels like a move that we made, we landed the plane, as it were, and people really dig it, and don't f*** with it. Don't put your head in the tiger's and lion's mouth again. We tried something very chancy, because I think everybody knows as soon as you say the words 'horror' and 'comedy' together to people in the business, they say, 'I think not.'"
A new Oz Perkins original film and two Stephen King adaptations will hit theaters this year
While Oz Perkins is unlikely to adapt another Stephen King story anytime soon, horror fans eager for his next project will not have to wait too long. Neon is set to release his upcoming film, "Keeper," on October 3, 2025. The film will be his second consecutive collaboration with "The Monkey" star Tatiana Maslany. In /Film's exclusive interview with Perkins, the director described his next project as an "intimate two-hander" between Maslany and Rossif Sutherland.
Stephen King fans looking forward to more film adaptations of the acclaimed author's work are also in luck. Mike Flanagan, who previously helmed the film adaptations of King's novels "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep," directed the upcoming "The Life of Chuck," which won the People's Choice Award at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. Neon is releasing that movie on June 6, 2025. Meanwhile, Edgar Wright, the fan-favorite genre filmmaker behind modern classics such as the "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy and "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," is bringing a new adaptation of "The Running Man," starring Glen Powell as Ben Richards, the same character portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film directed by Paul Michael Glaser. Paramount Pictures is set to release this new adaptation on November 7, 2025.
"The Monkey" is now playing in theaters.