Jean Stapleton Made All In The Family Change A Key Edith Bunker Scene

The "All in the Family" episode "Archie's Brief Encounter" initially aired as a one-hour special, as it dealt with some pretty heavy subject matter. Notably, it was the episode wherein it looked like Edith Bunker (Jean Stapleton) was going to leave her husband Archie (Carroll O'Connor) once and for all. Archie loves Edith, of course, but he has a selfish streak a mile wide, along with many, many other character flaws that require a lot of patience to withstand (although O'Connor himself was a stalwart union man). After its first airing, "Brief Encounter" was presented in two parts.

In the episode, Archie is feeling neglected by Edith, as she is putting in a lot of hours at Sunshine Home, the retirement home where she works. Then, one evening, Archie receives romantic attention from a waitress named Denise (Janis Paige). When Edith catches Archie flirting with Denise, she is incensed and heartbroken. Other details about Archie's whereabouts eventually lead her to believe that he is having an affair. In one heart-wrenching scene, Edith, unable to speak a word, packs her bag and goes to live at Sunshine Home; it's all become too much to bear. The episode continues apace, with their peers working overtime to save the Bunkers' marriage. For a moment, though, it did seem that everything was falling apart.

Stapleton, it seems, was the one who conceived of that scene. In a 1981 interview with the San Francisco Examiner, the actor revealed that the original script for "Archie's Brief Encounter" contained a long, angry, very wordy screed wherein Edith scolded Archie and poured her heart out. Stapleton, who had been playing Edith for six seasons on "All in the Family" by that point, argued that an angry rant was very out of character.