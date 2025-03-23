Red X: The True Identity Of The Teen Titans Character, Explained

"Teen Titans" is one of the best and most celebrated superhero animated shows ever made, one that, alongside "Avatar: The Last Airbender," helped change kids' shows forever with its anime-inspired look and engagement with subjects like disability and racism. It had character arcs that developed throughout each season, fantastic animation, and a tone that balanced lightheartedness with moments of gravitas and character drama. Plus, in essence, it was a show about teenagers. This last part is important, because the change from very episodic storytelling of the (still masterful) Bruce Timm shows like "Batman: The Animated Series" or "Justice League" to adding more serialized elements and character development paved the way for darker, edgier shows like "Young Justice."

Inspired by '80s storylines by Marv Wolfman and the late, great George Pérez, "Teen Titans" follows Robin (Scot Menville), the capable leader of the group; Starfire (Hynden Walch), an alien princess from Tamaran who is endlessly curious; Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), a jokester that can turn into any animal; Cyborg (Khary Payton), a half-human/half-robot cyborg with incredible technological prowess; and Raven (Tara Strong), a powerful psychic and a generation's first introduction to the goth girl archetype. The show follows their adventures as they deal with their friendships, the horrors of adolescence, and menacing villains like Slade (Ron Perlman), the evil supergroup known as H.I.V.E., Raven's evil demon father Trigon (Kevin Michael Richardson), and many more.

Much like "Justice League: Unlimited," "Teen Titans" brought many comic book characters to the screen that hadn't gotten the spotlight in the past, like Bumblebee, Más y Menos, and Brother Blood. But the show also introduced some intriguing characters of its own that later made the jump to the page, like the mysterious and alluring Red X, one of the greatest recurring characters on the show and also one of its biggest mysteries. If you ever wondered who was behind the mask or what happened to the character, this is the guide for you.