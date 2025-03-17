Invincible Season 3's Finale Is One Of IMDb's Highest-Rated Episodes Ever

Spoilers ahead for "Invincible."

"Invincible" season 3 has come and gone with just as much critical praise and fanfare as the show's two prior seasons. According to one specific rubric, it even hit a new high for the show. At the time of this writing, the "Invincible" season 3 finale, "I Thought You'd Never Shut Up," holds a near-perfect 9.9/10 audience score on IMDb. That's just a small notch above the penultimate episode of season 3, which holds a 9.8. Both episodes have eclipsed the IMDb score for the season 1 finale, "Where I Really Come From," which remains one of the most iconic episodes of television from the past decade.

Hitting a new stride (at least in the eyes of some fans) in its third season is a huge accomplishment for "Invincible," and it bodes well for the show's future. Prime Video has one of the best reputations for renewing streaming shows long-term, in part because of Amazon's varied business interests. The massive scale of the company takes some of the pressure off of its streaming arm, while competitors like Netflix continue to cancel many series after one or two seasons.

"Invincible" has already been renewed for a season 4, and it could run well beyond that. There's still tons of material from the comics to adapt, and the show has introduced more and more original material as it's gone on. The season 3 finale alone established multiple threads that will continue to develop later on, including the fate of the villain Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).