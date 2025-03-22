Why Farrah Fawcett Left Charlie's Angels After One Season

The 1976 action series "Charlie's Angels" was a massive success for a very simple reason: the lead actresses were dazzling. Yes, the premise was fun, but most of the show's fans will sooner talk about how the original Angels — Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Farrah Fawcett — were objects of their crushes. The makers of "Charlie's Angels" seemingly spent just as much time filming the Angels running in slow-motion as they did setting up plots or working on character development.

The series followed three recent graduates of the LAPD's police academy who, despite their excellent fighting and crime-stopping skills, are given menial, sexist jobs that do not challenge them. Instead, they pursue a job with a secretive private investigation company, run by a wealthy, off-screen benefactor named Charlie Townsend (John Forsythe). He gives them assignments in secret (Charlie has a lot of enemies) and nicknames them his "Angels."

The series progressed for five seasons, although not always with the same cast. Smith remained throughout, but Fawcett was replaced by Cheryl Ladd at the end of season one. Jackson only stayed for the first three years, replaced by Shelley Hack in season four, and Hack was replaced by Tanya Roberts in season five. Fawcett would reappear occasionally later in the series.

Fawcett became the breakaway star of "Charlie's Angels," but she bailed in 1977. She never went on record as to why. "Charlie's Angels" was a hit, and massively so, so it was a bit of a mystery. Fawcett's former assistant, a man named Mike Pingel, spoke to Fox News in 2019, and he explained that her Fawcett wanted to do different roles but, moreso, was butting heads with the studio over how much back pay she should receive for merchandise sales. Fawcett, also a model, knew the value of her image, and, hence, refused to sign a long-term contract that didn't pay her enough.