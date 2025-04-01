Michael Dorn & Jonathan Frakes Have The Same Favorite Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Star Trek" is always functioning at the height of its powers when it uses its sci-fi setting to explore intriguing ethical dilemmas or philosophical conceits. For these reasons, the episode "The Offspring" (March 12, 1990) is one of the stronger stories to come from "Star Trek: The Next Generation." In the episode, the android Data (Brent Spiner), using his own design as a template, decides to build himself an android child. He allows the child to select its own gender and appearance, and it chooses to be a young woman named Lal (Hallie Todd). Much of the episode involves Data or Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) teaching Lal about the world, human interactions, and the ineffability of emotions.

Advertisement

Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) initially raises objections to Data's creation of a robot "child," pointing out that the moral ramifications of an artificial being creating another haven't been considered. Data points out that he had been deemed legally alive in a court of law, so his choice to reproduce doesn't require any more moral consideration than anyone else's. If no one else is required to get the captain's permission to have a baby, why should he? Picard eventually comes to defend Lal.

Unexpectedly, Lal begins to experience emotions, something Data is incapable of. He doesn't know how it happened, leaving him on unstable footing as a parent.

On the "Next Generation" Blu-rays, the cast is interviewed about their favorite episodes, and both Riker actor Jonathan Frakes and Worf actor Michael Dorn consider "The Offspring" to be their favorite. Frakes likely loved it because it was the first time he directed a "Star Trek" episode. He would go on to direct dozens and dozens of other TV episodes as well as four feature films, so "The Offspring" marked a turning point in his career. Dorn, meanwhile, merely liked it because it was good.

Advertisement