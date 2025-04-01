Michael Dorn & Jonathan Frakes Have The Same Favorite Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode
"Star Trek" is always functioning at the height of its powers when it uses its sci-fi setting to explore intriguing ethical dilemmas or philosophical conceits. For these reasons, the episode "The Offspring" (March 12, 1990) is one of the stronger stories to come from "Star Trek: The Next Generation." In the episode, the android Data (Brent Spiner), using his own design as a template, decides to build himself an android child. He allows the child to select its own gender and appearance, and it chooses to be a young woman named Lal (Hallie Todd). Much of the episode involves Data or Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) teaching Lal about the world, human interactions, and the ineffability of emotions.
Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) initially raises objections to Data's creation of a robot "child," pointing out that the moral ramifications of an artificial being creating another haven't been considered. Data points out that he had been deemed legally alive in a court of law, so his choice to reproduce doesn't require any more moral consideration than anyone else's. If no one else is required to get the captain's permission to have a baby, why should he? Picard eventually comes to defend Lal.
Unexpectedly, Lal begins to experience emotions, something Data is incapable of. He doesn't know how it happened, leaving him on unstable footing as a parent.
On the "Next Generation" Blu-rays, the cast is interviewed about their favorite episodes, and both Riker actor Jonathan Frakes and Worf actor Michael Dorn consider "The Offspring" to be their favorite. Frakes likely loved it because it was the first time he directed a "Star Trek" episode. He would go on to direct dozens and dozens of other TV episodes as well as four feature films, so "The Offspring" marked a turning point in his career. Dorn, meanwhile, merely liked it because it was good.
Both Jonathan Frakes and Michael Dorn love The Offspring
The question on the Blu-rays wasn't just "What is your favorite episode?," but "Which episode are you proudest to be associated with?" Frakes recalled his directorial experience, naturally, saying:
"The first, obviously, was the one where I finally was able to direct, and that was 'The Offspring,' when Data built Lal. But I think the best TV we did was the 'Best of Both Worlds' two-parter, with the cliffhanger between seasons. I think that was just awesome television."
"The Best of Both Worlds" was, for neophytes, the episode wherein Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was assimilated by the Borg. Frakes is right in that it's a corker of a season finale (it may be the best-known episode of the series), but he might also like it because so much of "Both Worlds" involved Riker. Frakes' character was a careerist, and "Both Worlds" was very much about Riker taking command of the Enterprise after having rejected a captaincy in the past.
Dorn, meanwhile, also cited Frakes favorite, which was an odd choice, as Worf is barely in it. He also cites another favorite ... which just happens to be a second episode helmed by Frakes. As Dorn said:
"My favorite episodes happen to be the ones Jonathan Frakes directed: 'The Drumhead' and 'The Offspring.' 'The Drumhead' has the one of the best ending scenes I think has ever been filmed. It's simple, dramatic, heartfelt and illuminating all at the same time. Did I tell you that I was in the scene?"
"The Drumhead" was an episode about the kangaroo-like trial following an engine explosion that may have been an act of sabotage. The hearing is taken over by a zealous prosecutor (Jean Simmons) who sees culprits everywhere, even after it was revealed that the sabotage was indeed just an accident. Worf unwittingly becomes her pawn, as she exploits his sense of justice. The episode's climax is a Picard moment, but Worf reveals his character too. It's a great choice.