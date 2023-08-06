Jonathan Frakes Got A Taste Of His Own Medicine When He Directed His First Star Trek Episode

The actor-turned-director realized just how hard the cast was to manage when he directed the Data-centric episode "The Offspring." As Frakes recalled, "The sound department gave me a bullhorn." In a separate interview that Frakes did with StarTrek.com, he revealed that "all the actors took the piss out of me on the set." Being put in charge was an eye-opening experience for the filmmaker, to say the least. "I had a lot of support, including from my acting company," he told Variety, "But I realized what these other directors had gone through and what a**holes we were. And I had not a leg to stand on in terms of asking them to behave."

Though Frakes has only great things to say about the cast of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," it sounds like that set can be pretty energetic too. The "Those Old Scientists" director called Anson Mount "really sneaky funny," and noted that Rebecca Romijn is "a singer as well as a comedian," while Ethan Peck "has a delightful sense of humor." Directing his first "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode may have felt a bit like herding cats, but "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" was a different kind of playful. "I secretly knew that this was going to be a playground," Frakes told Variety.

That vibe came through in the episode, a raucous, funny hour that sees Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Boimler (Jack Quaid) time travel back to the Enterprise days and very nearly muck up the future in the process. By now, Frakes is an excellent Trek director who's given us not just great episodes of the show, but films like "First Contact" and "Insurrection." He's clearly learned to manage his casts with a spirit of leadership Will Riker himself would be proud of.