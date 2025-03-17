A Marvel Easter Egg In Netflix's The Electric State Seemingly Teases Avengers: Doomsday

Anthony and Joe Russo's feature adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's critically acclaimed illustrated book "The Electric State" debuted on Netflix last Friday to scathing reviews, which is basically what happens when the Russos make a movie sans Marvel Studios' created-by-committee safety net. Fortunately for them, their next project will restore that net (though, after the critical and commercial stumbles of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "The Marvels," and "Captain America: Brave New World," Marvel isn't quite the fail-safe fallback it used to be).

We'll have to wait and see how the MCU's next two chapters ("Thunderbolts*" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps") are received, but it's possible the Russos are going to have their work cut out for them with 2026's "Avengers: Doomsday" as they try to recapture the must-see swagger of the company's historic 2008 to 2019 run. Yes, they've got Robert Downey Jr. back in the fold, but will moviegoers be able to cope with the whiplash of the former Tony Stark playing Victor von Doom? And will they be eager to line up for a roster of superheroes whose movies they didn't exactly flock to over the company's last two phases?

That the Russos are incapable of making a watchable movie outside of Marvel Studios isn't likely to hurt them with the vast majority of the public. But in the meantime, while the brand's legion of fans bide their time until the next king-size superhero movie, it certainly couldn't hurt to prime the pump ever so slightly. This appears to be what the Russos have done with a brief shot in "The Electric State."