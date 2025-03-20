Based on the book of the same name by Ernest Cline, "Ready Player One" takes viewers to 2045, where Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) dives into a video game world of the OASIS to track down the Easter egg hidden by late creator James Halliday (Mark Rylance). Finding the egg will make the player rich and give them ownership of the virtual world that millions occupy for hours each day.

Wade has spent years searching for a path to the item, and he keeps coming up short until he meets a player named Art3mis (Olivia Cooke), who works with him to find the clues and the three challenges that lead to highly coveted keys. Their success is threatened by Nolan Sorrento (Ben Mendelsohn), an evil businessman and former employee of Halliday, who uses his team of Sixers to track down the Easter egg for his betterment. It all results in an epic clash between good and evil while offering fun pop culture references. That includes playing with scenes from "The Shining," which resulted in a memorable moment that Steven Spielberg has since explained.

"Ready Player One" is just one of the many fun science fiction and video-game centered films out there, and that's why we've compiled a list of the 15 best movies like "Ready Player One." Each film has been chosen based on its use of pop culture references, video game prominence, and how their adventurous plots compare to "Ready Player One." Let's press play and kick this journey into gear.