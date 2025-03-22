How Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord Evolved Over 7 Seasons, According To The Showrunner

Raegan Revord had some strict rules to follow while playing Missy Cooper on "Young Sheldon," and she wasn't allowed any input over her character's style — at least not during the show's early seasons. In fact, it wasn't until after Revord was involved in a real car crash (while she was, ironically, en route to shoot an episode where her character steals a truck) that the creators of the "Big Bang Theory" prequel series allowed her to have more influence on Missy. That being said, the showrunners probably trusted her at this point, as they noticed Revord's progression behind the scenes.

In a 2024 interview with People, co-showrunner Steve Holland noted that Revord became a reliable actor during her tenure on "Young Sheldon." Impressed by her performances, he and the series' other creators, Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, eventually gave her more responsibilities and chances to shine on the screen. In his own words:

"At the beginning, I think Raegan would throw in one-line zingers here and there, but as the years went on and she got so good, we could really lean on her for a whole story or an emotional story."

Holland also noted that Revord grew up on the screen, with "Young Sheldon" following Missy from childhood to her teenage years. Revord also agreed with this sentiment, equating Missy's evolution to that of pop star Taylor Swift's career trajectory.