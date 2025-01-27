Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord Had To Follow An Infamous Big Bang Theory Rule

Raegon Revord played Sheldon's sister Missy for seven seasons on "Young Sheldon," and through all that time she never changed her hair. Well, that's not entirely true — sometimes she got to wear a ponytail, and for one episode she dyed her hair blonde — but for the most part Missy never changes her style, which is a little odd for such a rebellious character. Revord herself reportedly asked for a haircut multiple times throughout the series, but was denied for four years straight. It was only in season 6, after Revord suffered a traumatic car crash in real life, that she got her wish. She asked for a haircut and, after much deliberation, the showrunners decided to let her get one.

As Revord explained to ET in 2023:

"They called me over and they were like, 'Hey, we have some news for you.' And then my hair person walks in and I'm like, 'No, no, no, no, no. This is not happening!' This is not happening!' And they were like, 'You get to cut your hair.' And now I have short hair and I'm so happy. I love it so much. I got Van Leeuwen and I got a haircut. What more can you ask for?'"

Still, Missy's new hair in season 6, episode 18's "Little Green Men and a Fella's Marriage Proposal" (shown in the picture below) wasn't really that jarring of a change. Missy's hair was shorter, but it was a far cry from the haircut Penny (Kaley Cuoco) got in season 8 of "The Big Bang Theory," a massive change in style that some fans absolutely hated. The showrunner's hesitance to give Missy a major change in hairstyle is the result of showrunner Chuck Lorre's fierce opposition to haircut changes with any major cast members; Penny was the only exception to the rule on "The Big Bang Theory," and her surprise pixie cut caused some minor tension behind the scenes as a result.

"The audience had become infatuated with the character, and not just the character's behavior and flaws and strengths, but in how the character looked," Lorre explained in an interview for Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series." He added: