The Big Bang Theory's Male Actors Had To Follow A Strict Appearance Rule

That said, Chuck Lorre instituted other "rules" during the run of "The Big Bang Theory," including one regarding a very serious situation. In another excerpt from Jessica Radloff's book obtained by People Magazine, Lorre discussed the time that Kaley Cuoco got into a terrifying accident while horseback riding and opened up about just how frightening it was. Cuoco, who is an accomplished rider, was horseback at a ranch in Los Angeles when her spooked horse bucked her off; as the horse tried to get away from whatever was scaring it, one of its hooves landed on Cuoco's leg and led to a serious injury. Cuoco was hospitalized and the wound required immediate surgery due to an open wound that could have become infected.

"That was the darkest, most frightening time in all 12 years [of the show]," Lorre said in the excerpt. "Kaley could have lost her leg. It was a series of miracles that allowed us to get through that and for her to come out the other end of that healthy."

Still, Lorre found a way to joke about it. In a vanity card for the show — chronicled on Lorre's own website — the showrunner decreed, "Following Kaley Cuoco's horseback riding injury, I've instituted new rules governing acceptable leisure activities for the cast of 'The Big Bang Theory.' 1. No friggin' horses. This includes those found on merry-go-rounds and in front of supermarkets." (Other rules covered activities like drinking alcohol, riding on motorcycles, boating, and attacking the city of Kandahar in Afghanistan.)

"The Big Bang Theory" is streaming on Max now.