The Marvel Character Sylvester Stallone Thought He Was Perfect For

At this point in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it often feels as if every actor known to man has worked on the franchise. Though that may not actually be true, the sheer amount of well-known faces who have shown up in, or at least offered their voice to, either an MCU movie or TV show (if not both) is pretty mammoth, extending across ages and generations. And while there are still a few notable standouts among the biggest film stars in the world (no matter how many times people salivate over the idea of Tom Cruise appearing in one of these movies, it hasn't happened, at least not yet), many big names pop up in even small parts.

As an example, consider one of the biggest action stars of the 1980s: Sylvester Stallone. The multi-hyphenate made himself into an icon through a few different franchises, most notably the "Rambo" and "Rocky" properties, the latter of which began with a film he wrote and starred in (and which eventually took home a Best Picture Oscar). Though he's had a few fallow periods, Stallone has continued to remake himself and his image over time, be it by starring in dramas like the 1997 film "Cop Land" or playing the silly villain in one of the "Spy Kids" movies. Nevertheless, he didn't enter the MCU until 2017 courtesy of writer and director James Gunn, who cast him as an intense Ravager named Stakar Ogord in the second and third "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.

Still, while Stallone now has a place in the MCU, he always envisioned himself as a very different Marvel Comics character: Nick Fury.