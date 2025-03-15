A Tiny Detail Makes Dylan's Severance Season 2 Episode 9 Story Even Sadder

It's not a good idea to secretly meet your spouse's "innie," and it's also not a good idea to keep reading if you haven't watched "Severance" season 2 episode 9, "The After Hours." Spoilers ahead!

Season 2 of "Severance" presents a very interesting moral quandary. If you're married to someone who splits their consciousness into their "innie" and "outie" every day at Lumon Industries, is it cheating if you start a relationship with your spouse's innie without telling their outie? According to the outie version of Dylan George, played by Zach Cherry, the answer is yes, that's definitely cheating — and he would know, because this exact thing happens to him in the season's penultimate episode "The After Hours."

Gretchen George (Merritt Wever) has been visiting Dylan's innie, who just goes by Dylan G., at Lumon throughout season 2 — because, as a twisted reward probably meant to keep him happy and working efficiently, Dylan has been granted a visitation room as a Lumon "perk" where his innie can interact with his real-world family. Where Gretchen and Dylan's relationship outside of Lumon is strained, to say the least, Gretchen can't help but feel drawn to the sweet, thoughtful, and attentive version of Dylan she meets in the bowels of Lumon, but this perk leads to a truly gutting situation with another of Dylan G.'s hard-earned "perks."

In season 1 of "Severance," we learned that by completing a certain percentage of his tasks in the macrodata refinement department of Lumon, innies earn perks that feel absolutely banal to viewers — until you consider that, for innies at Lumon, there's really not a lot to get excited about. Dylan G. tells his coworkers in season 1 that he earned paper finger-traps, which number among some of his only possessions. During a catastrophic moment with Gretchen in season 2, the finger-traps return ... in the most devastating possible way.