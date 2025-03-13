A Pair Of Awesome Collectible Iron Giant Action Figures Are Soaring In From Super7 [Exclusive]
Director Brad Bird may best be known for bringing us Pixar's superhero family known as "The Incredibles." But just five years before that, he ushered in another kind of superhero in the form of "The Iron Giant," though it was initially a box office disappointment, despite finding a way right into our hearts. The mysterious robot crash-landed on Earth and ended up befriending a young boy named Hogarth, but he also created a military panic in a small Maine town (making it one of the best movies set there) during the Cold War period of the 1950s, when fear of nuclear weapons was high. When an attack on the giant robot puts Hogarth and his town in danger, the robot sacrifices himself, taking a cue from the classic comic book version of Superman by soaring into the sky to intercept a massive bomb.
Thankfully, the story isn't a completely downer ending, because the Iron Giant survives by being able to reassemble his body. But no assembly is required to honor the legacy of the tremendous technological hero with a pair of new collectible action figures from our friends at Super7, who previously debuted an incredible line of "The Simpsons" action figures. While one has the Iron Giant standing tall at 11-inches with a transparent body that shows the complex inner-workings of the massive robot, the other is a smaller 7-inch action figure that's perfectly detailed and exquisitely articulated for dynamic posing on your shelf.
/Film is proud to exclusively debut the new clear variant of the Super Cyborg X-Ray Iron Giant, as well as the Iron Giant Deluxe Figure, both available only from Super7.
Super7's The Iron Giant Deluxe Figure
First up, if you're looking for a collectible figure that perfectly replicates the Iron Giant but doesn't take up too much space, Super7's The Iron Giant DELUXE figure combines "intricate sculpting and premium paint detailing," along with a body that features 23 points of articulation, allowing almost limitless poses.
You can have him standing tall with his hands on his hip like the Man of Steel, even though he doesn't come with a metal "S" to put on his chest to emulate the movie, or you can have him squat down for a seat like a good buddy just hanging out around the house. Maybe you can even toss him into a Christmas village around the holidays, if you happen to have one of those lying around.
However, if you're the kind of collector who wants to keep their action figures in pristine packaging, Super7's The Iron Giant DELUXE figure comes in a full-colored blistered cardback with the figure fully visible in the plastic window case. It's a bit of a bummer that there isn't a tiny Hogarth to go along with him, but he'd be pretty tiny and would likely end up getting lost somewhere.
The Iron Giant DELUXE Figure will cost $35, and it's available to pre-order at Super7's website right now.
Super7's Iron Giant Super Cyborg X-Ray Action Figure
Meanwhile, Super7 is giving the Super Cyborg version of the Iron Giant (already available in full color) a mesmerizing makeover in the form of an Iron Giant Super Cyborg X-Ray Action Figure that shows the inner-workings of the enormous entity.
Made up of injected, clear plastic, the figure shows the mechanical insides of the Iron Giant that are only revealed when he starts turning into a deadly weapon that frightens the United States military. Standing 11-inches tall, the figure also has 11 points of articulation, as well as a mini 1.5-inch figure of Hogarth, which just goes to show you how small the figure would have to be if it was included with the 7-inch figure. You can also see how the Super Cyborg compares to the simple but cool ReAction Figures that Super7 makes.
Finally, five removable panels allow you to get an even better look at the complex interiors humming and whirring inside of the big guy. It's the best way to see the magic behind the metal. The only thing missing is the big beating heart that the Iron Giant uses to suppress his instinctual attack and save Hogarth and the entire town from harm.
The Iron Giant Super Cyborg X-Ray Action Figure costs $85, and it's available for pre-order at Super7's website right now.