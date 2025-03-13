A Pair Of Awesome Collectible Iron Giant Action Figures Are Soaring In From Super7 [Exclusive]

Director Brad Bird may best be known for bringing us Pixar's superhero family known as "The Incredibles." But just five years before that, he ushered in another kind of superhero in the form of "The Iron Giant," though it was initially a box office disappointment, despite finding a way right into our hearts. The mysterious robot crash-landed on Earth and ended up befriending a young boy named Hogarth, but he also created a military panic in a small Maine town (making it one of the best movies set there) during the Cold War period of the 1950s, when fear of nuclear weapons was high. When an attack on the giant robot puts Hogarth and his town in danger, the robot sacrifices himself, taking a cue from the classic comic book version of Superman by soaring into the sky to intercept a massive bomb.

Thankfully, the story isn't a completely downer ending, because the Iron Giant survives by being able to reassemble his body. But no assembly is required to honor the legacy of the tremendous technological hero with a pair of new collectible action figures from our friends at Super7, who previously debuted an incredible line of "The Simpsons" action figures. While one has the Iron Giant standing tall at 11-inches with a transparent body that shows the complex inner-workings of the massive robot, the other is a smaller 7-inch action figure that's perfectly detailed and exquisitely articulated for dynamic posing on your shelf.

/Film is proud to exclusively debut the new clear variant of the Super Cyborg X-Ray Iron Giant, as well as the Iron Giant Deluxe Figure, both available only from Super7.