Cool Stuff: The Simpsons Super7 Action Figure Line Brings In Bartman, Duffman, Krusty And Hank Scorpio

Everybody do the Bartman! The superhero disguise of the troublemaking member of the Simpsons clan comes with his trusty skateboard, a slingshot a Radioactive Man comic book, and a bonus figure of his loyal canine sidekick, Santa's Little Helper. What are the odds that we'll ever see Bartman joined by his sidekick, Houseboy, AKA Milhouse Van Houten.

Bartman debuted in the episode "Three Men and a Comic Book," as a last minute attempt to get a discount on a comic convention admission price by dressing as a superhero. Unfortunately, this disguise didn't get him a discount, but it did get him a whole line of comic books and appearances in "The Simpsons" video games. Pre-order Bartman right here.