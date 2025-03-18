Sending Howard To Space Was No Small Task For The Big Bang Theory Production Team

One time, on "Happy Days," Henry Winkler's Arthur Fonzarelli jumped over a shark while waterskiing. During one episode of "How I Met Your Mother," Josh Radnor and Cobie Smulders' characters Ted Mosby and Robin Scherbatsky start flying at the end of an episode (it's a dream sequence, but still). In "The Big Bang Theory," Howard Wolowitz, Simon Helberg's character (that he almost didn't audition for), goes to space at the end of the show's fifth season and spends a handful of episodes up there in season 6.

I should say that the situation on "The Big Bang Theory" isn't quite as ridiculous as either of those first examples, even though it sounds just as far-fetched as leaping over a shark's fin in midair. Also, to be absolutely fair here, the production staff of "The Big Bang Theory" went to extreme lengths to make Howard's journey to the International Space Station look legitimate. In a 2022 article on Space.com, production designer John Shaffner spoke to the outlet about using a Warner Bros. sound stage — that previously served as a fake spaceship for a Super Bowl commercial for Energizer as well as in the apocalypse film "The Day After Tomorrow" — and how he and real astronaut Mike Massimino was incredibly important to the process.

"The first thing that we always do in this business is ask, 'Well, can we rent it? Did somebody make one first?' And unfortunately, we discovered that there weren't any Soyuz replicas to be found," Shaffner said of Howard's specific Russian Soyuz spacecraft. He didn't find that exact thing but did find the aforementioned space station set for rental and booked it, immediately working alongside his team to make the interior look as authentic as possible. "I collected things that looked like what was in the actual space station," set decorator Ann Shea, who worked closely with Shaffner, said. "I watched the video of the station probably 20 times, trying to pick out all these different things and there were so many surprises in the stuff you saw attached to the walls with velcro so they wouldn't float around."