Why Simon Helberg Was Hesitant To Audition For The Big Bang Theory

It's hard to imagine, at this point, that anybody but Simon Helberg could have played Howard Wolowitz on "The Big Bang Theory." As one of the show's original five cast members alongside Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, and Kunal Nayyar, Helberg helped define Chuck Lorre's hit sitcom ... but not only was he not the first choice for Howard, but he almost passed on the role because he was on a show written and created by Aaron Sorkin, which ultimately failed. (Don't worry; it all worked out for everybody in the end.)

In a slideshow for The Hollywood Reporter chronicling the audition stories from "The Big Bang Theory," Helberg once admitted he almost skipped out on his audition to play Howard Wolowitz entirely. "I remember almost not going in because I was working on 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip' and it was the beginning of pilot season," Helberg explained, referring to Sorkin's 2006 series about a late night sketch comedy show (which was canceled after a single season).

"I was working with a great group of people and loved this pilot," Helberg continued. "I read 'Big Bang' the year before — they shot it twice — and read it the first year. I thought, 'Why are they doing this again?'" (Helberg, in this instance, is referring to the unaired pilot of "The Big Bang Theory" that failed to impress studio executives.) "There was a new character and it was great but I was on 'Studio 60' and my agents had to talk me into going," he went on, recalling that he auditioned for Lorre and the show's co-creator Bill Prady. "I remember Chuck and Bill laughing a lot — and the look Chuck gave me," Helberg said. "He can have a look in his eyes that you can't really read him but he was smiling. I thought some wheels were turning. I knew he liked what I did and I'll never forget hearing that laugh. It's still the highlight of my day when I hear that laugh."