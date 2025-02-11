The Big Bang Theory's Simon Helberg Had No Idea He Was The Second Choice For Howard

There were a ton of casting changes on Chuck Lorre's hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" before it officially premiered in 2007, and real fans know that the role of Howard Wolowitz was almost played by Kevin Sussman (who ended up with the role of comic book store owner Stuart Bloom when all was said and done). You know who didn't know that for a really long time, though? Simon Helberg, who did end up playing Howard Wolowitz.

During an interview promoting Jessica Radloff's 2022 tell-all oral history "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," which was reported by ET, Radloff revealed that Sussman knew he was the first choice for Howard, but that commitments to ABC's "Ugly Betty" ultimately prevented him from joining the show. "I remember talking to executive producer and showrunner Steve Molaro," Radloff said in the interview, which also featured the show's creator Chuck Lorre.

"I said, 'Steve, Simon was wondering. There was about a week period between auditions where he didn't hear anything and he's like, I felt like something was going on. When I talked to Kevin Sussman, Kevin told me that he actually had the role of Wolowitz first. My jaw was on the floor. I wanted to know why have you never said anything?'" Radloff said. "That shows what an amazing guy Kevin Sussman is. He never wanted to get in Simon's head and to make him think you weren't the first person cast, which was so incredible to do that. Very, very kind."

That's true — Sussman never told Helberg about this, and in Radloff's book, the actor spoke to her himself and explained why he never spilled the beans.