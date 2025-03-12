Why Kevin Costner Doesn't Want His Family To Watch Yellowstone

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" boasts strong family values, with the story chronicling the Duttons as they protect their land from those who want to destroy their way of life. That said, the neo-Western saga isn't the type of wholesome entertainment that's fun to watch with your children. "Yellowstone" contains several wild moments that push the boundaries of good taste, with people getting graphically killed and lovers giving into their carnal desires. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) also bathes in a horse trough and accuses her stepbrother of being impotent. It's a lot, and Kevin Costner wants his family to ignore his hit show.

While speaking to ExtraTV, Costner — who played John Dutton on the series for four-and-a-half seasons — explained that "Yellowstone" isn't something he'd show his family. So, why is he reluctant to celebrate one of his biggest hits with them? As he explained:

"It's too naughty for them to see and they probably do figure out how to see it. But it's got some nasty little bits that are good fun for everybody else."

What's more, Costner's character doesn't have the happiest ending on "Yellowstone," and the star hasn't bothered keeping track with the series since parting ways with the project. As such, he's probably in even less of a rush to watch the show with his loved ones.