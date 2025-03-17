How Simon Helberg's Celebrity Impressions Made It Into The Big Bang Theory

In the fifth season of "The Big Bang Theory," Simon Helberg — and, by extension, Howard Wolowitz — came face to face with one of his most frequent impression subjects, the legendary scientist, author, and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. In that season's "The Hawking Excitation," Hawking actually shows up ... and sees Simon do an impression of the computerized voice that Hawking famously used due to his lifelong battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

As director Mark Cendrowski revealed to Jessica Radloff in her book, Hawking gave everyone a tiny bit of a scare when he saw Helberg's impression — which he watched because he was so excited about being on the series that he elected to watch rehearsals. After saying that an ambulance was on hold due to the professor's ailing health, Cendrowski revealed, "When he came to our runthrough on the stage, it just so happened that Simon had to be doing an impression of him. Simon was like, 'Oh my god.' He did the scene and then immediately turned to Professor Hawking and said, 'I'm so sorry! They made me do it!' And everyone cracked up."

That's when something ... unexpected happened. "But then a buzzer on his wheelchair went off, and we saw his handlers come in to move and check things, and we were so concerned," Cendrowski continued. "My first thought was, Oh my god, Simon, you killed Stephen Hawking! But his handler assured us, 'No, he was laughing!' The only way he could communicate was off his glasses with a sensor on his cheek, so the buzzer would go off when he laughed. We were like, 'Thank God!' He just had the best time seeing behind the scenes of our world and how it was done. I still can't believe it."

"The Big Bang Theory," including all of Howard's impressions and the episode with Hawking, is streaming on Max now.