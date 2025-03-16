Why Sasha Alexander's Kate Todd Left NCIS

"NCIS" is still trucking along on CBS. By now, though, the naval crimes procedural has been on the air for so long that it's already got its own rewatch podcast. "Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch" is co-hosted by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, two of the show's main stars who (along with Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette) both eventually left after spending several years playing their respective roles.

Unlike most rewatch podcasts, however, "Off Duty" doesn't layer on the excessive nostalgia, which makes sense given the allegedly tough working conditions that several "NCIS" cast members have spoken about. Case in point: there's an episode where the two hosts dig into the apparently exhausting early seasons with former star Sasha Alexander, whose Special Agent Caitlin Todd was killed off after just two seasons of "NCIS."

Alexander was with "NCIS" from the start. She played Agent Todd in the early backdoor pilot episodes of "JAG" before moving over to the new series with fellow leads Harmon and Weatherly. The actor appeared in nearly 50 episodes of the show before Kate faced a dramatic fate in the season 2 finale. By the end of the episode, titled "Twilight," Kate had been shot in the head by Ari (Rudolph Martin), a Mossad agent whom her colleagues spent the next two episodes chasing down in an emotional attempt to avenge her surprise death.

Behind the scenes, on the other hand, Alexander's exit was perhaps less of a surprise. In the years since then, she's revealed that she was burnt out by the show's intensive production schedule.