Marina Sirtis' Deanna Troi Was Scrapped From A Key Star Trek: TNG Episode

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Enemy" (November 6, 1989), the Enterprise investigates a crashed Romulan vessel on a radioactive, storm-wracked planet called Galorndon Core. Several Enterprise crew-members are able to beam down and rescue one Romulan survivor, but the storms and radiation prevent everyone from returning. Geordi (LeVar Burton) is left behind, as is a second Romulan survivor named Bochra (John Snyder). At first, the injured Bochra claims Geordi as his hostage, but Geordi explains that the radiation will soon make them sick and that it would be wiser for them to work together to escape.

The bulk of "The Enemy" is devoted to their rescue. Up in orbit, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) has to do some clever negotiating with a Romulan Commander (Andrea Katsulas), while Geordi and Bochra find ways to survive below. It's an okay episode.

It seems, though, that it was meant to be much more interesting. In the original draft of the script (credited to writers David Kemper and Michael Piller), it seems that both Geordi and Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis) were supposed to be stranded on Galorndon Core with Bochra. The idea was that the radiation interfered with Geordi's VISOR, rendering him blind, leaving (the mysteriously British) Deanna Troi to command the mission. Not only that, but the ordinarily collected and emotionally in-touch Troi was going to have a badass fight scene wherein she would incapacitate Bochra. Sadly, through the usual re-writing process, Troi's part was cut, and Geordi and Bochra were left alone.

In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J.J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Sirtis expressed some disappointment that her character was axed from "The Enemy." The actress confessed that she was looking forward to kicking some butt.