A Star Trek Injury Left Marina Sirtis Unable To Walk For Several Weeks

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Power Play" (February 17, 1992), the crew of the Enterprise-D find themselves visiting the surface of a seemingly uninhabited moon from whence a distress call was emanating. Data (Brent Spiner), Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes), and Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis) are able to fly down in a shuttle, but violent energy storms prevent them from taking off again. They can only beam up once Chief O'Brien (Colm Meany) visits the surface and enhances their transporter pattern.

Just as they are prepping to return, however, they are all knocked unconscious by a bolt of energy, getting thrown to the ground. Data, Troi, and O'Brien are then eerily possessed by free-floating balls of energy that drift into their bodies from a cloud above. It isn't until later that those watching at home learn that the heroes have been taken over by the dead crew of a crashed ship, the U.S.S. Essex, lost many years before. There are further mysteries besides.

The episode provides some fun acting challenges for Sirtis, Spiner, and Meany, as they get to play bitter, violent ghosts, finally corporeal again after many years as energy spheres. Curiously, they are all cruel, impatient, and eager to hurt others. This is in contrast to the gentle, collected characters they typically play.

An additional issue arose for Sirtis, however. When Troi was struck by the bolt of energy described above, the actor decided she could handle the stunt herself. She threw herself onto her back from a standing position, but landed directly onto her coccyx. Her injury was detailed in a 2021 article on Grunge, where the actor addressed the rumors that her tailbone was actually broken. Luckily, it was a mere sprain, not a broken bone. Still, ouch.