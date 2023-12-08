Star Trek: The Next Generation's Greatest Two-Parter Has An Essential Third Episode

The most popular episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is likely the two-parter "The Best of Both Worlds" which served as the season finale for the show's third season and the premiere of its fourth. That's the episode wherein Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was assimilated by the all-consuming semi-mechanical beings called the Borg. It was up to Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) to take command of the Enterprise and fight the Picard-influenced Borg in what turned out to be a disastrous cosmic conflagration. At the end of the episode's second part, Picard was extracted from the Borg's influence and put back in command of the Enterprise.

The episode's penetrating final shot was Picard, wearing medical plates on his face where the Borg machinery had been implanted, staring out of the window of his ready room, pondering the harrowing experience he survived. The galaxy is no longer an exciting frontier to explore. It is now a place of damage, of pain, of having one's individuality rent asunder by a cold, emotionless machine intelligence.

The episode that immediately followed was called "Family" (October 1, 1990), and it follows the Enterprise's senior staff as they are finally allowed to take some time off. After the Borg incident, everyone was in the mood to temporarily vacate their usual space adventures and have a few quiet conversations with their closest relatives. Picard begins the episode talking to Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis) about his Borg experience, and that the last few months of therapy have been good for him. He's now ready to visit his brother Robert (Jeremy Kemp) in France.

"Family" is actually a direct sequel to "The Best of Both Worlds" and a vital epilogue to Picard's Borg trauma. Picard's time with his sour, estranged brother left him wailing out his unhealed pain.