Why Tina Louise Thinks Ginger From Gilligan's Island Was A Game-Changer For Women On TV
On Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island," every character represented a different American class, and each one served a vital social function. The Skipper (Alan Hale), for instance, could be seen as a representative of the American military, while his sailing know-how provided the Island with a better understanding of their surroundings. Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) was a working-class character with knowledge of farming, but she was also a barometer of the Island's general mood. If she was happy, then things were going well. Gilligan (Bob Denver), meanwhile, was the innocent of the island, providing a plucky spirit of survival, while also offering something like a childlike perspective to the plight of the castaways.
The itinerant actress Ginger (Tina Louise) was weirdly vital. Many feel that Ginger, because she was so glamorous, provided mere sex appeal to "Gilligan's Island," but one can see that she also served as something of a morale officer. As an actress, Ginger was emotionally pliable, often able to play-act desperate scenarios with her fellow castaways, allowing them to cope. She used performance as a psychiatry tool ... sometimes going so far as to "play act" an actual psychiatrist. Kids may only recall Ginger's many outfits and impeccable makeup, but she was also the Island's counselor.
But that statement undersells the importance of Ginger's glamour, also vital to the series. The rest of the castaways were focused on survival, while Ginger was focused on fashion and being dazzling. For Tina Louise, Ginger's glamor was the reason so many "Gilligan's Island" fans loved her. She was an approachable movie star, a hit of Hollywood stardom provided every week. Louise, 91, recently spoke with Forbes, and she explained that Ginger might have been the best access some people had to old-world glitz.
Tina Louise thinks Ginger gave people unadulterated glamor
Ginger, it should also be said, was one of the only characters on "Gilligan's Island" that seemed to have anything approaching an inner romantic or sexual life. She was the only one who talked about flirting or going on dates. The other characters rarely talked about their sexuality, making Ginger seem that much more progressive and modern, especially as a lead female character for mainstream TV of the 1960s. When asked about Ginger's forthright romantic thoughts, however, Louise somewhat demurred, seemingly thinking that Ginger's glamor was the key part of her romantic confidence. As Louise put it:
"Well, I know that people love my character. I sure know that because I know that they look at the show, and they love the whole show because of the different characters. We're all different, and my character was very colorful. I understand that. It was more like something they'd seen in a movie. I think that it was that they'd never seen a character like mine and the way I was and the way I was dressed — the way I looked. There, they can see me in their home and they liked that."
Ginger certainly wasn't the only glamorous character on TV. There were plenty of "dazzling" characters on primetime dramas or soap operas in 1964. Ginger, however, was on "Gilligan's Island," an admittedly silly sitcom that took place in a cartoon universe where no one had dirty clothes, no one is starving, and resources are plentiful. To have a dazzling character on a goofy-ass show made her stand out all the more. She became more notable by the juxtaposition.
Tina Louise felt that Gilligan's Island was a vital escape
Louise credits the success of "Gilligan's Island" to its timing. One might be aware of the fact that the "Gilligan's Island" title sequence was shot in late November 1963, very shortly after the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Some of the flags in the background are at half-mast as a result. There was a lot of social turbulence in he mid-'60s, as millions of people were fighting for justice and equal rights. Into the middle of all this dropped "Gilligan's Island," an assertively lightweight show that eschewed seriousness and presented its politics subtly. Louise felt that "Gilligan's Island" provided the perfect escape vehicle for America, and people watched in droves.
It also didn't hurt that all seven cast members played their parts so well. As Louise said:
"I think just everybody was really good in their characters. The other thing that I don't think has been pointed out is when the show came — we were in the '60s — and there were like three deaths in a row of Martin Luther King and JFK and then his brother. It was a lot. There was one shock after another and people really need the escape. They needed the escape and they were grateful for that show. They loved that show."
After "Gilligan's Island," Louise moved into films, starring in pictures like "The Wrecking Crew," "How to Commit Marriage," and "The Stepford Wives." She infamously didn't want to return to the role of Ginger for any of the "Gilligan's Island" spinoffs or TV movies, leading to long-held rumors that she hated her fellow cast members. Louise didn't hate her co-stars, but also wanted to move forward with her career, not feeling any urge to return to Ginger. Other actresses played the role in the spinoffs. As of this writing, she is the only surviving member of the "Gilligan's Island" cast.