Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 Name-Dropped A Huge Spider-Man Character

This article contains major spoilers for the third episode of "Daredevil: Born Again."

If there's one thing that would satisfy fans of Marvel Studios' latest TV series "Daredevil: Born Again" more than watching Charlie Cox bend henchmen like warm pastries, it's throwing in major Marvel names to get us into full "Buddy the Elf mode" and frantically crying out, "I know him! I know him!" The third episode of Matt Murdock's massively violent new story sees him do just that while defending his new client, Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), and explaining to the court just how much of a hero he truly is.

After revealing to the jury that Ayala is the vigilante known as White Tiger (nice job keeping that under wraps, Matt), a series of testimonies come from those saved by this new hero in town, demonstrating that the incident at the subway station was accidental, after all. To further establish Ayala's character, Matt cites several police reports from officers who aren't chomping at the bit to get their hands on this hero on trial. As Murdock presents the various files, he starts listing the names of the authors, including an Officer Morales.

While Matt might not give the full name of the aforementioned officer, it's safe to assume that it's none other than Jefferson Morales, father of future wall-crawling menace and Spider-Man, Miles Morales. What's particularly interesting about this scenario, however, is that, given casual fans' history with Jeff, this usage of the character actually goes against his opinion of vigilantism that we've been exposed to up until now. It also highlights where this Jeff could be personally in the MCU timeline.