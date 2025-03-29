Roger Moore Went Back And Forth On His Favorite James Bond Actor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every single James Bond actor has had a difficult relationship with the role. Landing Bond was a mixed blessing for Sean Connery, and Daniel Craig had an infamously tough time adjusting to his status as 007. Though he's remembered for delivering a more light-hearted take on the character, Roger Moore had his own struggles with playing England's greatest spy.

We know that Moore's least favorite Bond movie is one of his own: 1985's "A View to a Kill." At the time, Moore was 57 years old and felt as if he'd long since aged out of the role, especially since his Bond was required to sleep with Grace Jones' 37-year-old May Day. The actor also disdained the level of violence in "A View to a Kill" lamenting the way in which Christopher Walken's Max Zorin slaughtered entire crowds with his machine gun. But Moore's uneasiness extended beyond one last outing in the tux. The British star was uncomfortable with some major aspects of the 007 franchise from the very beginning, revealing in his 2008 memoir "My Word is My Bond," that he had a phobia of guns which he developed during his time in National Service.

It might seem odd for a man who made his name playing James Bond to be so averse to firearms, but this is, in many ways, the story of so many Bond actors. Craig, for instance, tried to sabotage his first James Bond meeting because he was uncomfortable with the idea of playing the role. Still, Moore was clearly able to compartmentalize his own feelings about guns in order to portray 007 effectively. What's more, he seemed to value the violent nature of Bond as one of the most important aspects of his character even with his own aversion to guns — as his picks for the best 007 actors reveal.