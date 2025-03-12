Daredevil: Born Again Mirrors Sam Raimi's Spider-Man In One Major Way

Spider-Man will not be showing up in "Daredevil: Born Again," but watching the series, I can feel some influence from Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" films. How so? "Spider-Man" and its sequels are as heightened as the original comics, whereas "Daredevil" prides itself on being a gritty crime drama. It comes down to the moments spent with ordinary New Yorkers.

The original "Daredevil" killed off journalist Ben Urich (Vondie Curtis-Hall), a longtime supporting character in the "Daredevil" comics. That forced the show to plug Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) into Urich's role whenever the show needed a POV in New York media. "Daredevil: Born Again" is more directly continuing Urich's legacy: his niece, BB Urich (Genneya Walton), is an independent reporter running a web show called the BB Report.

Each "Born Again" episode so far includes interludes from the BB Report, featuring BB interviewing New Yorkers about the issues of the episode: Wilson Fisk's mayoral campaign, whether New York needs vigilantes, and, in episode 3, the trial of Hector Ayala aka White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes). The montages are presented as footage from the BB Report itself, with low quality film grain and a smaller aspect ratio.

The scenes convey how the main cast of "Born Again" do not live in a vacuum. Their actions are rippling out across the city, and spurring mixed responses. The BB Report in the first episode cuts back and forth between an anti-Fisk voter and one of his supporters (who says that every other politician is a crook, right?).

Letting "real" New Yorkers give their opinions straight to the camera is cinematic storytelling right out of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man."