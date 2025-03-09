Yellowstone: 1923 Season 2 Drops More Clues About John Dutton III's Grandparents
This article contains spoilers for "1923" season 2, episode 3, "Wrap Thee In Terror."
Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" property is synonymous with violence, tragedy, and cowboying, but at its core, the saga is all about the importance of family. The ever-expanding Western-flavored universe chronicles the Dutton family tree from 1883 until the present day, introducing viewers to various characters from the unit as they fight to protect their land from outsiders. Despite featuring a long lineage of family members, however, there are plenty of things the franchise has yet to reveal about their history, including the mystery behind the grandparents of John Dutton III (Kevin Costner).
Little is known about John's grandparents, but "Yellowstone" season 4's "Phantom Pain" episode reveals that his grandfather lost a leg during the war. With that in mind, it's easy to assume that Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra Dutton (Michelle Randolph) gave birth to John's father, as "1923" establishes the former as being a decorated war hero, making him the most likely candidate to get called up for future conflicts such as World War II — something that will inform the story of the long-gestating "1944" spin-off — and lose limbs for his efforts.
Of course, Spencer's brother, Jack Dutton (Darren Mann), will also be eligible to be drafted during the event of a war, and his ongoing attempts to procreate with Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph) make his chances of becoming a grandfather seem possible. However, recent events on "1923" imply that Jack won't be a father any time soon, and his relationship might not be built to last.
Why Spencer and Alexandra are likely to be John Dutton III's grandparents
"1923" season 2 is putting Jack and Elizabeth through the proverbial wringer, and episode 3, "Wrap Thee In Terror," ups the ante. After being attacked by a wolf and infected as a result, Elizabeth fears that she will lose their unborn child after being forced to take medication. What's more, she's planning on moving to Boston as soon as the opportunity presents itself, so her time in the Dutton family could be coming to an end. This "1923" plot thread has shades of one of the most hated storylines on "Yellowstone," so there might be more horror before it gets better for Elizabeth and her man.
Alexandra, meanwhile, finds herself carrying Spencer's child, and this couple seems destined to produce the father of a significant character like John Dutton III. Spencer is a no-nonsense patriarch who commands respect everywhere he goes, which are qualities that can also be attributed to Kevin Costner's character on "Yellowstone." Alexandra, on the other hand, is bona fide British royalty who's currently traveling across literal oceans to be reunited with her husband. Jack and Elizabeth are tough, but they don't boast the bravado and leadership traits associated with Spencer, Alexandra, and John.
The answer to the big grandparent question will probably be answered in the very near future, and we'll be able to rest easier after learning the facts. For now, though, the safe money is on Alexandra and Spencer having the more meaningful connection to one of the franchise's most important characters.
New episodes of "1923" premiere Sundays on Paramount+.