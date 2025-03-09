Yellowstone: 1923 Season 2 Drops More Clues About John Dutton III's Grandparents

This article contains spoilers for "1923" season 2, episode 3, "Wrap Thee In Terror."

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" property is synonymous with violence, tragedy, and cowboying, but at its core, the saga is all about the importance of family. The ever-expanding Western-flavored universe chronicles the Dutton family tree from 1883 until the present day, introducing viewers to various characters from the unit as they fight to protect their land from outsiders. Despite featuring a long lineage of family members, however, there are plenty of things the franchise has yet to reveal about their history, including the mystery behind the grandparents of John Dutton III (Kevin Costner).

Little is known about John's grandparents, but "Yellowstone" season 4's "Phantom Pain" episode reveals that his grandfather lost a leg during the war. With that in mind, it's easy to assume that Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra Dutton (Michelle Randolph) gave birth to John's father, as "1923" establishes the former as being a decorated war hero, making him the most likely candidate to get called up for future conflicts such as World War II — something that will inform the story of the long-gestating "1944" spin-off — and lose limbs for his efforts.

Of course, Spencer's brother, Jack Dutton (Darren Mann), will also be eligible to be drafted during the event of a war, and his ongoing attempts to procreate with Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph) make his chances of becoming a grandfather seem possible. However, recent events on "1923" imply that Jack won't be a father any time soon, and his relationship might not be built to last.