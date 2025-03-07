Janet McTeer In Negotiations To Star As Professor Minerva McGonagall In HBO's Harry Potter TV Series

In short, McTeer is an actress who not only looks like a younger Smith (though she does, and once joked to The Guardian about playing her in a "Downton Abbey" reboot), but is also comparable in talent and gravitas. Despite original series author J.K. Rowling's constant spewing of harmful and inaccurate transphobic rhetoric, the new Potterverse show still seems to be attracting a strong cast. John Lithgow has been confirmed as the new Albus Dumbledore, while Deadline has floated names like "Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein, "I May Destroy You" standout Paapa Essiedu, and "Bad Sisters" co-creator and star Sharon Horgan as potential cast members in rumored consideration for other roles.

Though the details of the show are under wraps, it's been touted as a new adaptation of Rowling's' novels and it's clear that HBO, which hired "Succession" alums Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod (who worked with McTeer on "The Menu") to helm the series, is banking on it to be massive. As /Film's Nina Starner has pointed out, though, there are several reasons the show could be a terrible idea, including the recent fizzling out of the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and the fact that Rowling's disturbing, pervasive ideologies have alienated a sizeable chunk of the fanbase. Fans who read the books as kids have also grown up and reassessed their quality, picking up on what seem to be anti-semitic, homophobic, and racist overtones in the text. Plus, there are eight perfectly good "Potter" movies already in existence, and several of the talented people who starred in them have publicly cut ties with Rowling in the years since the films wrapped.

Ready for it or not, the new "Harry Potter" series is headed to HBO, with a release date still to be announced.