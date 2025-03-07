The White Lotus Season 3 Scene That Sent Walton Goggins To The Hospital

Do not attend the snake show if you haven't watched "The White Lotus" season 3, episode 3, "The Meaning of Dreams" — spoilers lie ahead.

In the third episode of the third season of Mike White's (supposed) anthology series about rich people behaving badly, "The White Lotus," the wealthy and cantankerous Rick (Walton Goggins) decides to leave the beautiful resort in Thailand behind for a day with his much-younger girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and, on a whim, decides the couple should attend a local snake show. Unfortunately for everybody but especially Chelsea, Rick bought marijuana from a dispensary nearby before going to the show, and it's clearly very strong ... strong enough to make him believe that all the snakes should be freed. When Rick starts opening all of the on-site terrariums to release the reptiles, Chelsea confronts him only to be bitten by one, at which point she's rushed to the hospital. Incredibly, Goggins told Jimmy Kimmel on the host's eponymous show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that he got bitten in real life while filming this sequence.

To start, Goggins is afraid of snakes, so that's bad right off the bat. "I don't just have a phobia, it's like a missing link when it comes to snakes," Goggins explained. "I am terrified of snakes — really, really terrified — and there's something, like, genetically wrong with me when it comes to snakes."

So Goggins had to grab a bunch of snakes for the scene, which isn't great ... and beforehand, an animal wrangler told him which ones were particularly dangerous and poisonous. "All I'm thinking about is the very first cage where the snake will kill you — 'don't open that' — and then the rest of it just goes out of my mind," Goggins told Kimmel. "And then they yelled action, and it's like, 'Okay, don't open the first one because it'll kill you.' The next one, 'Was it green or was it brown? Which one has a big, big bite?'" That's when Goggins needed to pull a green snake from its enclosure, who didn't much like being manhandled: "As I was pulling the snake out, he didn't wanna come, right?" he recalled. "And so he turns around and he bit me."