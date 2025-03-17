Why Paul Atreides And Chani's Child Is Missing In Dune 2

The two-part "Dune" movie experience is fast-paced and full of action. Its story also plays out within a matter of months, with minimal disruptions in the timeline as you go along. The sands barely shift between parts one and two, and the movie even skips right over a multi-year time jump at one point later in the story.

In author Frank Herbert's original writing, years go by during Paul's initial foray into the arid regions of Arrakis. In that time, along with becoming one of the Fremen brethren, he and Chani fall in love and have a child whom they name Leto II (after Paul's late father). Poor Leto isn't long for this world, though, as the baby is killed in a Saudaukar raid in a heartbreaking book subplot that was cut from "Dune: Part Two." While the omission of baby Leto II is obvious, the reasoning behind his absence was less so — that is, until the movie's co-writer, Jon Spaihts, set the record straight on why they went for the condensed timeline version.

In an interview with Inverse, Spaihts explained that, while Leto II's death is tragic, it's never front and center. Readers never meet Paul and Chani's firstborn son, and his passing takes place elsewhere in the story. Spaihts added:

"[Paul] has grief about it, but has little time for that grief because in the middle of conducting a war. So the arrival and departure of that off-stage baby barely ruffles the waters of the novel itself, and really would've been a peculiar distraction in the film."

Rather than beef up something that even the original author chose to pass over with minimal attention, Spaihts and director Denis Villeneuve chose to focus on the blooming romance between Chani and Paul — doubtless leaving their other children to take center stage in the upcoming sequel "Dune: Messiah," which Villeneuve is very much looking forward to making.