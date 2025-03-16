The Harry Potter Book Worth Thousands That May Be Hiding In Your Bookcase

In the summer of 1997, United Kingdom readers perused through their local bookshops. The debut novel from author J.K. Rowling adorned shelves, with its cover artwork featuring a young boy with a peculiar lightning-shaped scar on his forehead and messy black hair, donning John Lennon-esque circular spectacles and a black cloak over a white dress shirt with a red and gold scarf around his neck, all while curiously anticipating the arrival of a train with the sign "Hogwarts Express" on the front. Two questions immediately come to mind: "Who is Harry Potter?" and "What is the Philosopher's Stone?"

Nearly 30 years later, it's safe to say that those U.K. readers (and soon, the rest of the world) fell in love with Harry Potter and the Wizarding World. Little did they know that Harry would become inarguably the most popular protagonist in children's literature of the 21st century, spawning seven books, 11 feature films, a play on the West End and Broadway, theme park lands across the globe, and an upcoming HBO television series that may or may not be a massive swing and a miss. With over 600 million books sold, Harry Potter is the best-selling series on record. However, the first adopters of the series that purchased "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" in their local book shops might be sitting on some gold worthy of Harry's inheritance stashed in Gringotts Wizarding Bank.