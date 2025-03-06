Nick Fury Fights One Of The Oldest And Strangest Super-Villains In This New Marvel Comic [Exclusive Preview]

Comic writer J. Michael Straczynski is overseeing a new Marvel meta-series that pairs unlikely duos together. One of these comics paired up Doctor Doom with Rocket Raccoon. The next features a young Nick Fury fighting the enormous alien dragon known as Fin Fang Foom.

Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of "Nick Fury vs Fin Fang Foom" #1 with /Film. The issue synopsis reads:

"THE HOWLING COMMANDOS TAKE ON FIN FANG FOOM! NICK FURY knows how to handle problems, no matter the size — but he's never faced a foe THIS big before! Witness the next chapter in J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI's team-up event as he is joined by Marvel Stormbreaker ELENA CASAGRANDE to bring you one of the most wild pairings in Marvel History!"

Fin Fang Foom is a Makluan, hailing from the planet Kakaranthara. Centuries and centuries ago, he and some of his people crash-landed in China, inspiring ancient legends of Chinese dragons. Iron Man's archenemy the Mandarin discovered their ship and, inside it, his ten rings. This has tied Fin Fang Foom to Iron Man too, but he was not conceived as Shellhead's enemy.

Fin Fang Foom has a long and windy history. By publication date, he's one of the Marvel Universe's oldest characters, older than the universe itself. See, in the 1950s, Marvel stuck mostly to publishing monster comics. Fin Fang Foom was one such monster, debuting in 1961's "Strange Tales" #89, where a man named Chan Liuchow awakens the dragon to attack communist China.

"Strange Tales" #89 was written by Stan Lee and drawn by Jack Kirby. Shortly after, their comic "Fantastic Four" #1 hit the stands, was a booming success, and Marvel pivoted back to superhero books. Lee brought back some old characters into the new Marvel Universe, like Captain America and Fin Fang Foom. Of course, he also co-created plenty of new ones, including Nick Fury.

See Gary Frank's cover for "Nick Fury vs Fin Fang Foom" #1 below, showing Fury and his fellow Howling Commando Dum Dum Dugan parachuting in to face the dragon.