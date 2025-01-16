Marvel Teams Your Favorite Guardian Of The Galaxy With Your Favorite Villain [Exclusive Preview]

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rocket Raccoon's (Bradley Cooper) story is over, having beautifully concluded back in "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3." Doctor Doom's story, though, is just beginning, when Robert Downey Jr. makes his Marvel return playing a very different kind of "iron man" in 2026's "Avengers: Doomsday."

Yet, Marvel Comics is bringing this unlikely pair together for a special 40-page one-shot: "Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon" #1 — possibly the publisher's wildest crossover since "Aliens Vs Avengers" last year — and Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of the issue with /Film.

"Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon" #1 is written by J. Michael Straczynski, creator of the 1994 space opera TV show "Babylon 5" and a prolific comic book writer; "JMS" (as he's often nicknamed) just finished a run on "Captain America." (Granted, he also wrote "Amazing Spider-Man" #36, the often mocked issue where Doom cries in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.)

Marvel Comics

Drawing the issue is artist Will Robson, with a cover from artist Gary Frank.

The synopsis of the "Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon" #1 reads:

"JMS UNITES UNLIKELY DUOS FROM ALL ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! J. Michael Straczynski brings his incredible character work to beloved Marvel characters great and small in a series of exciting one-shots! First up: Doctor Doom and Rocket, drawn by the inimitable Will Robson! Doctor Doom does the one thing he never wants to do: ask for a favor! What awaits Rocket in Latveria? Mischief, miscommunication and an emotional journey across space and time in the Mighty Marvel Way!"

This is not the first time Doom and Rocket have crossed paths. Back in 2021's "Guardians of the Galaxy" #14 (by Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri), they briefly swapped bodies; Doom naturally didn't enjoy the indignity of being trapped as a rodent, while said rodent walked before him in his proper form. How will their next meeting go? Check out Gary Frank's cover, where they share a toast as Rocket hides something behind his back and Doom puts his finger on the button of a raccoon-blasting blunderbuss, for an idea.