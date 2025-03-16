Why Don Most's Ralph Malph Left Happy Days

When sitcoms keep bringing in consistent ratings, especially an era-defining example like "Happy Days," it's almost impossible for a network executive to fully give it up. The comedy series ran from 1974 to 1984 over 11 seasons, culminating in an impressive 255 episode run. One of the issues that comes with a show that stays on the air for that long, however, is its inevitable fatigue. After Henry Winkler's big water stunt in the show's fifth season, the phrase "jumping the shark" became an integral part of the cultural lexicon to describe a show that's approached the ceiling on its creative output. But it's not always the audience that loses interest in a show's viability.

A central cast member leaving a beloved long-running sitcom before it finishes is basically a television tradition. Topher Grace left "That '70s Show" before its final season, Steve Carell exited "The Office" at the end of its seventh season, and Anna Faris pulled out of "Mom" before its eighth and final season. "Happy Days" had its own main cast departure after its seventh season in Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham, who left to focus more on his filmmaking career. I wonder if that kid will ever make it in this industry. There was another series exodus around the same time, albeit with different reasons in mind.

Actor Don Most was best known on "Happy Days" as Ralph Malph, one of Richie's best friends. Although initially starting out as a recurring character in the show's first season, the jokester became a series regular from season 2 up until his exit before season 8.