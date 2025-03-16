Why Don Most's Ralph Malph Left Happy Days
When sitcoms keep bringing in consistent ratings, especially an era-defining example like "Happy Days," it's almost impossible for a network executive to fully give it up. The comedy series ran from 1974 to 1984 over 11 seasons, culminating in an impressive 255 episode run. One of the issues that comes with a show that stays on the air for that long, however, is its inevitable fatigue. After Henry Winkler's big water stunt in the show's fifth season, the phrase "jumping the shark" became an integral part of the cultural lexicon to describe a show that's approached the ceiling on its creative output. But it's not always the audience that loses interest in a show's viability.
A central cast member leaving a beloved long-running sitcom before it finishes is basically a television tradition. Topher Grace left "That '70s Show" before its final season, Steve Carell exited "The Office" at the end of its seventh season, and Anna Faris pulled out of "Mom" before its eighth and final season. "Happy Days" had its own main cast departure after its seventh season in Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham, who left to focus more on his filmmaking career. I wonder if that kid will ever make it in this industry. There was another series exodus around the same time, albeit with different reasons in mind.
Actor Don Most was best known on "Happy Days" as Ralph Malph, one of Richie's best friends. Although initially starting out as a recurring character in the show's first season, the jokester became a series regular from season 2 up until his exit before season 8.
Most believed the quality of Happy Days took a dip
In an interview clip on Pop Goes the Culture TV, Most talks about how he had a number of personal reasons for leaving "Happy Days." Among growing concerns over being typecast as his character, there was also the matter that the writing wasn't up to snuff when compared to the series' earlier years:
"I was concerned I was getting so associated with that role that it was gonna be more and more difficult for me to break away. Also, I felt that, you know, seven years is enough to do that and honestly, I felt that the material was not as good as it was in the earlier stage [...] I felt those last two years that I was on it, that the quality was just not what it had been, and so I wasn't enjoying it as much and feeling creative fulfillment as much."
When a hit show is fresh on the scene, it feels like the world is your oyster. The whole process can get stale, however, if there's little way in terms of new and exciting opportunities to break beyond the conventions. In that manner, it's easy to see why Most was disillusioned by that point. He's right. Seven years is indeed a long time to be a part of something that you never expected to give this much of your life to without much in the way of personal progress.
In another interview clip from Pop Goes the Culture TV, Most elaborates on his Hollywood experience by saying that his acting career was built upon being a comedy star. He expressed interest in securing more dramatic roles and upon his arrival to LA, Most found success in that area with guest spots on shows like "Emergency!," Police Story" and "Room 222." When it came to securing more dramatic roles, that was a different story.
Paramount didn't present Most with opportunities outside of the show
When Most was set to renew his contract with Paramount for season 8, he thought he would seize his chance to negotiate a path forward. He rejected his pay bump in favor of more opportunities to spread his wings, a counteroffer that sadly never came to fruition. It was what ultimately made Most see that Ralph wasn't going to take him places (via Pop Goes the Culture TV):
"I was now being offered a very substantial raise to come back because my contract was up. And so they now wanted me to stay and they offered me, by far, the biggest raise I had been offered. And I said to my agents, here's what I want to do. Tell them I don't even want the raise. I'll do the show, I'll come back, for the same money without the raise but give me an opportunity to do some other things [...] and they wouldn't agree to do that, so that kind of made up my mind."
It sounds like a frustrating ordeal because being offered more money from your bosses seems like a good indicator of your value. But when you learn that it's only for this one role, sometimes you just have to know your worth. After Howard and Most left the show, the ball was in Winkler's court to keep the series going, and whether those seasons were of high quality or not, that's exactly what the Fonz did.
Since Most's departure, he directed a few obscure features ("The Last Best Sunday," "Harley's Hill"), but mostly stayed in the world of television with spots on a whole number of popular shows with "The Love Boat," "Baywatch," "Murder, She Wrote," and "Star Trek: Voyager," in addition to a recurring role on "Glee." He's still got it.