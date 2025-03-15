Why Peter Dinklage Didn't Have The Best Time Working On Wicked

Making big-budget blockbusters can be an isolating process, especially if you're a performer used to working with other actors and physical sets who is, all of a sudden, confined to a recording booth or something similar. This is what Peter Dinklage experienced when he worked on "Wicked," Jon M. Chu's massively successful (and Oscar-winning) adaptation of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's long-running Broadway musical. (The musical itself is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," which is based on L. Frank Baum's stories set in Oz, so the whole thing is basically a Russian nesting doll of adaptations, but I digress.) In the film, Emmy-winner Dinklage plays Doctor Dillamond, a talking goat who teaches at Shiz University and earns the affection of the young green-skinned witch Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), but according to an interview Dinklage had with Cinema Express in November 2024, he didn't totally love the experience, because he was not physically on set.

"It was a bit of a lonely process, recording in a sound booth apart from the rest of the cast, but it's such an honour to be part of something this universally loved and amazingly creative," Dinklage said before saying that he has a personal family connection to the show. "My daughter has seen the Broadway show five times, and her friends still want to go for every birthday party."

Plus, as Dinklage put it, the story is so universal that he felt its impact even without performing with his co-stars. "'Wicked' resonates because everyone feels like an outsider at some point," he continued. "It's about defining your independence and strength within that feeling of isolation. Above all, it teaches kindness, which is the most important thing."