Why Mark Grayson Wears A Blue Suit In Invincible Season 3

You can tell a lot about a comic book character by the kind of costume they wear. Capes, cowls, and color schemes all serve a purpose, and it's often more than just making the hero or villain look cool enough to warrant action figures. "Invincible" is a love letter to the whole genre of superhero comics in many ways, and as such, it pays tribute to many classic comic characters through its own costumes, like those for Darkwing (Lennie James), Red Rush (Michael Cudlitz), the various Guardians of the Globe, and Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons).

Invincible himself (Steven Yeun) gets a revamped look a few episodes into season 3, swapping out the yellow, black, and light blue for a simpler, starker outfit of dark blue and black only. Superhero costume designer extraordinaire Art Rosenbaum (Mark Hamill) gives the new suit to Mark after equipping his younger brother Oliver (Christian Convery) with a Robin-esque look for fighting crime. In the moment, Mark remarks that the blue and black costume might be a bit too serious for his taste, but that's all the reflection we get from him at the time.

In the original "Invincible" comics, Mark shows a bit more remorse about losing his original color scheme, to which Art responds by stating that he was bored of the old yellow suit and some of its more vestigial features. Mechanically, the blue and black suit doesn't offer anything different, but it does signal a shift for both Mark and the story as a whole.