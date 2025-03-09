The Big Bang Theory's Creator Came Up With The '80s Most Radical Theme Song

The theme to the 1987 CBS animated "Ninja Turtles" series is deceptively simple, mostly just repeating the name of the show as a chorus and using the verses to describe the characters in rather basic overtures. Lorre told the Archive that he was hired at the last minute after the 1960s band The Turtles dropped out, and he had to come up with a theme on the fly. He and co-writer Dennis C. Brown then apparently read as many of the comics as they could (it was still an underground black-and-white comic at the time) and looked at some of the animated clips that were ready. Based on that and the turtle's personality traits, they created the theme, which has been used (and remixed) for the franchise ever since:

"I had like two thousand dollars to do the whole thing and we got a recording studio in Los Angeles that was at the time being used by Journey to record an album and we got the studio from midnight to 8:00 a.m. which is the cheapest hours you can buy, you know. And all their equipment was spread out, all this great big touring stadium equipment was all over the studio and we're in there recording the turtles theme song at five o'clock in the morning, and it worked."

The theme was sung by studio performer James Mandell with Lorre on guitar, and though Lorre has become much more famous as a TV writer and producer than he ever did as a composer and guitarist, writing the catchiest TV theme song of the 1980s is a pretty radical legacy all on its own.