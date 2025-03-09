Does Cooper Die On Taylor Sheridan's Landman? His Fate Explained
This article contains spoilers for "Landman."
"Landman" is one of the best shows in Taylor Sheridan's ever-expanding TV empire, and the Western series is perfect viewing for fans of "Yellowstone." Just like Sheridan's landmark series about the Dutton family, it's another show about tough people trying to get by, only this one swaps ranch life in Montana for the cutthroat world of the Texas oil industry. Fun fact: Stephen King hates himself for loving Sheridan's latest hit show so much, which is just another way of admitting that "Landman" is actually pretty good.
The Paramount series follows Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a fixer for a major oil company in the Lone Star State. His job essentially entails him acting as the middle man between his employers and all of the politicians, business people, and gangsters who roam the state with their own vested interests, some of which clash with the needs of his company. Naturally, things go wrong from time to time, as is always the case with stories that come from Sheridan's imagination.
That said, Tommy's personal life is just as stressful, as he must deal with his teenage daughter, Aynsley (Michelle Randolph), who dates jerks, and his son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland), who finds himself in some dangerous predicaments after taking on a job as a roustabout on an oil rig. With that in mind, does Cooper make it out of his perilous situations alive? Or does he become yet another death statistic in a Sheridan drama?
Cooper narrowly escapes death on Landman
Cooper Norris has a lot to prove on "Landman." For a start, he got his job due to his father's influence. As such, it takes him a while to be accepted as a peer by his colleagues, who've spent years grafting away on dangerous oil rigs to earn their modest paychecks. Fortunately, Cooper's naivety saves his life in the first episode of "Landman," as his co-workers get blown up in an oil rig explosion after sending him away to collect some tools. Crisis avoided, right? Not quite.
Despite having nothing to do with the explosion that caused the deaths of his crew, Cooper still feels guilty throughout season 1 and tries to make amends with their friends and families. This puts him into contact with Ariana Medina (Paulina Chavez), the wife of his deceased colleague Elvio (Alejandro Akara), and they become friends (and more). However, Elviro's cousins don't take too kindly to Cooper sniffing around their family member's wife, so they beat him within an inch of his life in "Landman" season 1, episode 5.
The good news is that Cooper survives the beating, and his relationship with Ariana blossoms. Still, don't be surprised if this rapscallion has more near-death experiences in "Landman" season 2, as it seems trouble likes following him around. Taylor Sheridan also loves dragging his characters through the wringer, and many of them don't make it out alive in the end. It'll be interesting to see if Cooper makes the cut.