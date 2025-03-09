Raegan Revord's Favorite Sheldon & Missy Moment On Young Sheldon

This moment is particularly sweet given how far apart Sheldon and Missy grow throughout the series. As Sheldon climbs the education ladder while Missy goes through school at a regular pace, the nice moments between them grow fewer and farther between. There's an extra sense of melancholy here for fans of the show's parent series, "The Big Bang Theory," because that show establishes that Sheldon leaves his family for Caltech at only 14 years old, and that he doesn't see Missy that often from that point forward. By season 4, not only have Sheldon and Missy been growing apart, but we know the problem's only going to get worse from here.

"I think one thing that makes the Missy and Sheldon bonding scenes so sweet is that they don't happen often," Revord explained in the same interview. "And so whenever you do get a time when Missy is going through something, or Sheldon is going through something, and the other twin is there for them, it really shows that even though they argue, even though they might not see eye-to-eye all the time, they still do love each other."

When Revord was asked about her character's favorite relationship throughout the series, she mentioned Missy's father, George Sr. (Lance Barber). Like with her and Sheldon, there's an undercurrent of looming tragedy behind Missy and George Sr.'s scenes, and "Young Sheldon" has always made the most of it. As Revord explained: