Stanley Kubrick Won An Oscar - Just Not For Best Director

"2001" was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay, but lost out this time to Mel Brooks' "The Producers." I think this decision's pretty understandable, given how dialogue-light Kubrick's film was compared to "The Producers," but not everyone agreed. Critic Giles M. Fowles wrote in the ceremony's aftermath, "I can think of only one all-out travesty — the selection of 'The Producers' as best original screenplay. It was a very funny sketch, but clumsily ill-suited to its medium."

Meanwhile, Kubrick lost that year's Best Director race to Carol Reed, who won for "Oliver!" (the British period musical drama based on the Charles Dickens novel, "Oliver Twist"). "Oliver!" also won Best Picture that year, a category "2001" was excluded from entirely. In hindsight, this seems like the obvious wrong choice, given how much more widely "2001: A Space Odyssey" is remembered today. But even at the time, some critics seemed pretty disappointed by this outcome. As Giles M. Fowles wrote in an article after the ceremony:

"Perhaps the worst blow from my standpoint, was the choice of Carol Reed as best director. Reed cannot be faulted for his work, which was excellent, but he did not approach the stunning inventiveness of Kubrick in '2001.' [...] I hereby swear not to give the Academy awards another thought or watch them again, ever. Until next year."

Kubrick himself never seemed to care much for awards, however. When he won his Oscar for the visual effects in "2001," he wasn't even there at the ceremony to pick it up. Fans can debate what movie Kubrick deserved to win the Best Director Oscar for, but the actual filmmaker simply never put a lot of stock into how his pictures were received in the period immediately after their release. As he once put it during an interview with film critic Michel Ciment: